Henry L Wood

Service Information
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
32353
(850)-627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Henry L. Wood, 77, of Quincy, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of Greater Tanner Chapel, Quincy Florida. The service will be at 11:00, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Sunnyvale, Quincy, Florida. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 3-7 pm, Friday, April 17, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary. He is survived by daughters Sandra Wood of Nashville, TN and Kathy Young (Morris), Quincy, FL; sons Brian Wood (Charita), Demarcus Wood (Tyne), Terrance Wood (Kristy), Lewis Wood (Shawanda), Farranta Wood, all of Quincy, FL, and Derrick McKinnon (Juanetta) Fayetteville, NC, 16, grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, two sisters Inez Cunningham (Melvin) of Bryant, Arkansas and Naomi Brown (John) of Harvede Grace, MD.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 16 to May 15, 2020
