QUINCY - Mr. Herbert Sweet, 52 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife, Linda H. Sweet, Quincy, FL, mother, Frankie Mae Sweet, Quincy, FL, one daughter, Marquesha Sweet, Quincy, FL, four brothers, Willie James Sweet, Bronx, N.Y.,Walter Sweet, Roosevelt Sweet, Jr., both of Quincy, FL, Victor Sweet, Virginia, eleven sisters, Shirley Sweet, Charlene Williams, Elaine Sweet, Annie Mae Sweet,. Geraldine Kenon (Andrew), Willie Mae Thomas (Shawn), Lula Sweet, Allison Sweet, All of Virginia, Betina Hightower, Joyce Eustey (AL), both of Quincy, FL, Pam Johnson (Ike), Tampa, FL, one stepson, Markeith Anderson (Shamekia), 1 stepdaughter, Taneshela Atkins (Eddie), both of Quincy, FL and 2 grandchildren. Visitation will be from 2 PM - 7PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim P. B. Church, Quincy, FL, with burial at Campground Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the SWEET family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from July 18 to Aug. 17, 2019
