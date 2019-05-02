Horace Figgers

Guest Book
  • "To Allison and family please accept my sincere condolences..."
    - Robert Bruce
  • "To the Family of Amos Figgers Classmate JAS77 my..."
    - Faye Singleton
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

QUINCY - Mr. Horace Figgers, 90 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Wayne A. Figgers, Amos W. Figgers, both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Allison F. Battles, Quincy, FL, 0ne sister, Elouisew Sweet, Tampa, FL, one brother, Rev. Silas Figgers (Ruby), Quincy, FL, one granddaughter, Tyeshia D. Battles, 2 gr. grands, special nephew, Freddie Figgers (Natalie), Miami, FL, goddaughter, Judge, Kathy Garner, godson, Homer Garner, both of Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2- 7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Figgers Family Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Figgers family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.