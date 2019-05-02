QUINCY - Mr. Horace Figgers, 90 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Wayne A. Figgers, Amos W. Figgers, both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Allison F. Battles, Quincy, FL, 0ne sister, Elouisew Sweet, Tampa, FL, one brother, Rev. Silas Figgers (Ruby), Quincy, FL, one granddaughter, Tyeshia D. Battles, 2 gr. grands, special nephew, Freddie Figgers (Natalie), Miami, FL, goddaughter, Judge, Kathy Garner, godson, Homer Garner, both of Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2- 7 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Figgers Family Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Figgers family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 2, 2019