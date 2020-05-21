Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Miller "Ida Mae" Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 when Mrs. Ida Miller Hughes, 69, known as "Ida Mae" suddenly transitioned leaving a legacy. She was a proud native of Gadsden County (Gretna, FL). She leaves to cherish her precious memories a son whom she loved dearly, Victor Walker (Kesandra) of Quincy, FL,; 3 brothers: Larry Miller (Bridgette) of Pennsylvania, Douglas Miller of Tampa, FL, and Walter Lee Miller of Tampa, FL.; 5 sisters: Patricia Williams of Gretna, FL, Mattie King of Quincy, FL, Gloria Crews of Quincy, FL, Gladys Russ of Hardaway, FL and Lula Mae Hobbs of Gretna, FL; 5 Grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing Celebration was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, Quincy, FL and she was buried at St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Bradwell Mortuary provided the services for the Miller-Hughes Family. Published in Gadsden County Times from May 21 to June 20, 2020

