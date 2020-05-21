Our community sadly lost a pillar on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 when Mrs. Ida Miller Hughes, 69, known as "Ida Mae" suddenly transitioned leaving a legacy. She was a proud native of Gadsden County (Gretna, FL). She leaves to cherish her precious memories a son whom she loved dearly, Victor Walker (Kesandra) of Quincy, FL,; 3 brothers: Larry Miller (Bridgette) of Pennsylvania, Douglas Miller of Tampa, FL, and Walter Lee Miller of Tampa, FL.; 5 sisters: Patricia Williams of Gretna, FL, Mattie King of Quincy, FL, Gloria Crews of Quincy, FL, Gladys Russ of Hardaway, FL and Lula Mae Hobbs of Gretna, FL; 5 Grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing Celebration was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, Quincy, FL and she was buried at St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Bradwell Mortuary provided the services for the Miller-Hughes Family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 21 to June 20, 2020