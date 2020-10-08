Irene R. Allen, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy.
Survivors include husband, Willie Allen, Quincy; sons, Ronnie Shaw, Atlanta, GA and Dexter Allen, Orlando, FL; daughter, Felicia Allen Haynes, Jacksonville, FL; grandsons, Thaddeus Shaw, Ronnie Shaw, II, and Carlton Haynes; granddaughters, Dasia Bobbs, Madison Myrick, Jelecia Haynes, Chantelle Allen, and Aalijah Allen; and 15 great grandchildren.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.