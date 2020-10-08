1/1
Irene R Allen
Irene R. Allen, 81, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel, Quincy. Viewing will be 3:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, Quincy.
Survivors include husband, Willie Allen, Quincy; sons, Ronnie Shaw, Atlanta, GA and Dexter Allen, Orlando, FL; daughter, Felicia Allen Haynes, Jacksonville, FL; grandsons, Thaddeus Shaw, Ronnie Shaw, II, and Carlton Haynes; granddaughters, Dasia Bobbs, Madison Myrick, Jelecia Haynes, Chantelle Allen, and Aalijah Allen; and 15 great grandchildren.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
