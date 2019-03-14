Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M Weeks. View Sign

James M. Weeks, 65, of Chattahoochee, Florida, died March 6, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.

He was born December 20, 1953, son of the late William Henry Weeks and Minnie Jacqueline Cloud, and is one of 5 siblings. He was raised in Quincy, Florida, where he graduated from James A. Shanks high school. After graduating he served in the United States Air Force, after which he lived and worked in the North Florida area.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Shannon Potter of Greensboro, Florida; grandchildren Brandon and Isaiah Potter, of Greensboro, Florida, daughter, Daniel Weeks of Dothan, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Carleen and Bill Streetman of Youngstown, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Glyn and Katie Weeks of Hendersonville, North Carolina; step mother, Veva Ree Weeks of Indiana; special aunt, Rochelle Bauldree of Quincy, Florida; and special sister-in-law, Linda Henley of Chattahoochee, Florida; and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly; two brothers, William Isaac and Johnny Wayne.

Graveside services and burial will be held March 16, 11:00 AM CST, at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery, Grand Ridge, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting all love offerings be made to Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.

James M. Weeks, 65, of Chattahoochee, Florida, died March 6, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.He was born December 20, 1953, son of the late William Henry Weeks and Minnie Jacqueline Cloud, and is one of 5 siblings. He was raised in Quincy, Florida, where he graduated from James A. Shanks high school. After graduating he served in the United States Air Force, after which he lived and worked in the North Florida area.He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Shannon Potter of Greensboro, Florida; grandchildren Brandon and Isaiah Potter, of Greensboro, Florida, daughter, Daniel Weeks of Dothan, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Carleen and Bill Streetman of Youngstown, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Glyn and Katie Weeks of Hendersonville, North Carolina; step mother, Veva Ree Weeks of Indiana; special aunt, Rochelle Bauldree of Quincy, Florida; and special sister-in-law, Linda Henley of Chattahoochee, Florida; and many nephews and nieces.He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly; two brothers, William Isaac and Johnny Wayne.Graveside services and burial will be held March 16, 11:00 AM CST, at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery, Grand Ridge, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting all love offerings be made to Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida. Funeral Home Lifesong Funerals & Cremation

20 Duval Street

Quincy , FL 32351

850-627-1111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close