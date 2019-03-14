James M. Weeks, 65, of Chattahoochee, Florida, died March 6, 2019, at Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.
He was born December 20, 1953, son of the late William Henry Weeks and Minnie Jacqueline Cloud, and is one of 5 siblings. He was raised in Quincy, Florida, where he graduated from James A. Shanks high school. After graduating he served in the United States Air Force, after which he lived and worked in the North Florida area.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Shannon Potter of Greensboro, Florida; grandchildren Brandon and Isaiah Potter, of Greensboro, Florida, daughter, Daniel Weeks of Dothan, Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Carleen and Bill Streetman of Youngstown, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Glyn and Katie Weeks of Hendersonville, North Carolina; step mother, Veva Ree Weeks of Indiana; special aunt, Rochelle Bauldree of Quincy, Florida; and special sister-in-law, Linda Henley of Chattahoochee, Florida; and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly; two brothers, William Isaac and Johnny Wayne.
Graveside services and burial will be held March 16, 11:00 AM CST, at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery, Grand Ridge, Florida. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting all love offerings be made to Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.
Lifesong Funerals & Cremation
20 Duval Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 14, 2019