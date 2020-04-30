|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Peterson, Jr..
James Peterson, Jr., 69, of Greensboro, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Greensboro, Florida, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of Pine Bloom Baptist Church. The service and burial will be 11:00 Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 2-7 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Chapel.
He is survived by a Caregiver/Special Friend, Barbara Swann, Quincy, FL; two sons, James Peterson, III, of Atlanta, GA and LaMonta Peterson (Mildred) , Sr. of Crawfordville, FL; three daughters Shonjala Moore (Johnathan, Sr.), Donalsonville, GA, Quinsette Peterson, Miami, FL and Jashon Peterson, Atlanta, GA; Brother, Kelvin Peterson, Quincy, FL, Quincy, FL; three sisters Carolyn Mercer (Ben), Quincy, FL, Eartha Johnson, Quincy, FL, and Savarie Perterson, Atlanta, GA, Aunt, Sallie Field, Qunicy, FL and a God Daughter, Cynthia Akins, Greensboro, FL, 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 30 to May 29, 2020
