Jannie Bell Bradwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jannie Bell Bradwell, 87, of Midway, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in
Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St John Primitive Baptist
Church. Services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 510 Kitts Lane, Midway, Florida.
Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Jean Bradwell, Quincy, FL; brothers, Arthur Bradwell, Sr.
(Irene), Waverly, FL, Charles Humphrey, Sr. (Anita) , Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Mary Bradwell, Miami, FL; grandsons, Permon Nance, III (Latryna), and Aaron Nance (Gina); granddaughters, Adrienne Wilson (Robin), Angelar Barnes (Stanley), and Sheila Duncan (George).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved