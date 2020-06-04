Jannie Bell Bradwell, 87, of Midway, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in
Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St John Primitive Baptist
Church. Services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 510 Kitts Lane, Midway, Florida.
Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Jean Bradwell, Quincy, FL; brothers, Arthur Bradwell, Sr.
(Irene), Waverly, FL, Charles Humphrey, Sr. (Anita) , Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Mary Bradwell, Miami, FL; grandsons, Permon Nance, III (Latryna), and Aaron Nance (Gina); granddaughters, Adrienne Wilson (Robin), Angelar Barnes (Stanley), and Sheila Duncan (George).
Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St John Primitive Baptist
Church. Services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 510 Kitts Lane, Midway, Florida.
Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Jean Bradwell, Quincy, FL; brothers, Arthur Bradwell, Sr.
(Irene), Waverly, FL, Charles Humphrey, Sr. (Anita) , Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Mary Bradwell, Miami, FL; grandsons, Permon Nance, III (Latryna), and Aaron Nance (Gina); granddaughters, Adrienne Wilson (Robin), Angelar Barnes (Stanley), and Sheila Duncan (George).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.