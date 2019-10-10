SPRINGFIELD - Jerome Wilder, 65, passed from this life on September 23, 2019, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Born in Quincy, FL, he was a son of Marie (Britt) Wilder and James Coleman Wilder. Jerome had worked as a Sr. Forensic Tech for the Massachusetts Office of The Chief Medical Examiner. Always interested in the medical/forensic field, he began his career at Broward General Hospital in Pompano Beach, FL, and worked at several funeral homes including Betsy Funeral Home in Quincy, FL. He is survived by a son, Loren Miguel Wilder (and Sharmaine) of Melbourne, FL; two daughters, Jemelia Wilder and Valeria Wilder, both of Quincy; two brothers, Odell (and Essie) Wilder and Dupree (and Novella) Wilder; a sister, Lillie Menton-Hill (and Ranzy); and many friends to cherish his memory. He was pre-deceased by his parents and six siblings, Levi Wilder, Margaret Jackson, Virginia Holley, Pinkie Morris, Patricia Hughes, and Drucilla Brady. Services were held in Springfield on Friday. Harrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, 2019