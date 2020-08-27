1/
Jerry Earl Jackson
1957 - 2020
In Loving Memory of
Jerry Earl Jackson


Jerry Earl Jackson, 63, was born on April 27, 1957 and passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services were held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, FL.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memories: Shirley Reed the mother of his children: Antwon Jackson, Sherry Jackson (Jean Douze), and Shiromania Jackson; mother: Hattie McMillian; sisters: Mary Robinson, Diane McMillian, Veverly Nelson (Willie), and Shonda O'Neal (Sean); brothers: Jerome McMillian, Darryl McMillian (Angela) and Anthony McMillian; seventeen grandchildren and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Jackson; son: Jerry Octavious Jackson, and brother: Larry McMillian.

Services Entrusted to: Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700 www.reedhallmortuary.com

Published in Gadsden County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
