Jimmie Lee Blakely, 66, of Tallahassee, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was a member of One Accord Prayer Ministries. His service will be 10 AM, February 22, 2020 at New St. Peter Apostolic Church in Quincy (Sawdust Community) with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 6 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at One Accord Prayer Ministries, Crawfordville Road, Tallahassee, FL. He is survived by his son, Terence Blakely of Tallahassee and his daughters, Marquita Blakely of Quincy, Jamese Blakely-Martin of Tallahassee, Deveshia Blakely and Kierra Blakely, both of Gretna; his sisters, Minnie Lee Thomas and Aggie Mae Thomas, both of Gainesville and Edna Lee France of Tallahassee; his brother, Arthur Lee Blakely of Crestview and his grandchildren, two grandsons, Jayden Blakely and Josiah Martin, both of Tallahassee and two granddaughters, Laila Blakely and Lyric Blakely, both of Tallahassee. Evans Walker Funeral Home of Perry, Florida is in charge of the arrangements (850-584-4685).
Published in Gadsden County Times from Feb. 20 to Mar. 19, 2020