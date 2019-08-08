Mr. Jimmy Denson, 71 years of age of Midway, Fl, departed this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Midway, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Martha Denson, Midway, FL, three sons, Jimmy Denson, Jr.(Kelly), Jacksonville, FL, Reginald Denson(Cathy), Midway, FL, Michael Denson(Tamish), Tallahassee, FL, two daughters, Clorissa Denson, Tallahassee, FL, Shironda Wilson (George), Quincy, FL, 20 grands; host of great-grands. Visitation was Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2PM - 7PM at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life was 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Miracle Temple COGIC, Mt. Pleasant, FL with Burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, Fl. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida, provided the service for the DENSON family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7, 2019