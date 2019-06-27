Jinnie Lew Abney Batts, 79, entered into rest June 15, 2019, at her home.
She was a longtime resident of Quincy, having moved to Tallahassee in 1989 and then to Monticello in 2000. Jinnie was retired from the Gadsden County School Board and was co-owner of Peddlers Market Place in Monticello. She was a founding member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. Jinnie was a member of the War & Reconstruction Krewe of Springtime Tallahassee.
Survivors include her husband, Dave Batts of Monticello; sons, Ronnie Maxwell of Tallahassee, and Roger Maxwell and wife, Rhonda, of Tallahassee; daughters, Robbie Bishop and husband, Benny, of Tallahassee, and Maggie Granger of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Travis, Danielle, Kyle, Tyler, Amber, David and Bradley; six great-grandchildren, Audrina, Kayne, Rylee, Jackson, Dylan and Cayden; and brother, James Abney and wife, Linda, of Abbeville, Ala.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 28 at Bevis Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Bevis Funeral Home.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com, 850-385-2193)
Published in Gadsden County Times from June 28 to July 27, 2019