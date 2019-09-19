Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Henry Boyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born on April 15, 1930, Joe Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lemuel and Lillian Stowe Boyd and his son Joseph Lemuel "Bud" Boyd II.



Joe Henry was a lifelong resident of Chattahoochee. He served in the Air Force as a radio mechanic for four years.

While serving he played baseball for the Air Force Nomads.



After returning home to Chattahoochee he began working with the ACL Railroad.



He had a passion for youth in the community. His love of baseball touched the lives of many young boys in Chattahoochee. His devotion to the children's activities at First Baptist Church were also a testament to his faith.



After retiring from the CSX Railroad, he became an avid golfer. In retirement years, he and Lann enjoyed serving on mission trips to various parts of the United States.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Big Bend Hospice for their faithful loving care of Mr. Joe.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the First Baptist Church Children's Camp Programs or the .



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee with Rev. Darell Roberts and Rev. Jeremy Craft officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Eastern Time at First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.





McAlpin Funeral Home

PO BOX 280

8261 Highway 90

Sneads, FL 32460

Joe Henry Boyd passed away at home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 . He is survived by his loving wife, Lannie and two children, Sally Boyd Chambliss (Joe) and Charles Wyatt "Poker" Boyd (Julie). He was known as Papa and Pa B to his seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.Born on April 15, 1930, Joe Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Lemuel and Lillian Stowe Boyd and his son Joseph Lemuel "Bud" Boyd II.Joe Henry was a lifelong resident of Chattahoochee. He served in the Air Force as a radio mechanic for four years.While serving he played baseball for the Air Force Nomads.After returning home to Chattahoochee he began working with the ACL Railroad.He had a passion for youth in the community. His love of baseball touched the lives of many young boys in Chattahoochee. His devotion to the children's activities at First Baptist Church were also a testament to his faith.After retiring from the CSX Railroad, he became an avid golfer. In retirement years, he and Lann enjoyed serving on mission trips to various parts of the United States.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Big Bend Hospice for their faithful loving care of Mr. Joe.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the First Baptist Church Children's Camp Programs or the .A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee with Rev. Darell Roberts and Rev. Jeremy Craft officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. Visitation with family and friends will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Eastern Time at First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.McAlpin Funeral HomePO BOX 2808261 Highway 90Sneads, FL 32460 Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations