QUINCY - Mr. Joe Nathan "Red" Denson, 64 years of age, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Alberta Denson, Midway, FL, two daughters, Valencia Denson, Midway, FL, Keandra Thomas, Quincy, FL, adopted son, Jamontaye Phillips, Tallahassee, FL, seven brothers, James Denson (Lillie) , Jimmy Denson (Martha), Alfred Denson (Diane), Larry Denson (Frances), all of Quincy, FL, Joe Lee Denson (Cathy), Tallahassee, FL, Richard Cooper (Retha), Anthony Cooper (Lashanda), Quincy, FL, one sister, Ruby Nell Denson, Quincy, FL, 4 grands. Visitation from 1 pm to 6 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019, at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Excellence Church, Midway, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Denson family.
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Published in Gadsden County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
