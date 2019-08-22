Johnny Lee Simmons

Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Hosea M.B. Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
QUINCY - Mr. Johnny Lee Simmons, 66 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Mary Byrd Andrews, Quincy, FL and a host of Aunts and Uncles. A celebration of life will be 2:00 PM., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mt. Hosea M.B. Church, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be the day of service, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the church and burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Attapulgus, GA. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the SIMMONS family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 22 to Sept. 21, 2019
