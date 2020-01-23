Joseph Lamar Holloman

Obituary
QUINCY - Mr. Joseph Lamar Holloman, 58 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Ashley Holloman and Terrence Holloman, both of Orlando, FL, Chauncey McCloud and Chelsa McCloud, both of Quincy, FL, father Gene Melvin Holloman, Orlando, FL, four brothers, Terrance Mitchell(Paulette), Tallahassee, FL, Phillip Holloman, Quincy, FL, Stewart Clark(Kimbelyn), Albany, GA, Daryl Holloman, Minneapolis, MN and 5 grands. Visitation will be from 2pm-6pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at New Life Ministries, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Holloman family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22, 2020
