Juanita Inez Kever, 89, of Quincy, passed away on February 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herley Kever; one son, Elvin Kever; and one sister, Elise Brown.
Juanita was a lifelong resident of Gadsden County. She retired from Higdon Grocery and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include two children, Don Kever (Sue) of Quincy; and Debbie K. Crosby of Greensboro; one sister, Bernice Kever of Quincy; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 26th at 10:00am with Pastor Cephus Phillips officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church or Big Bend Hospice. Lifesong Funerals & Cremations (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Feb. 28, 2019