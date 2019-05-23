Katie Ann Owens Bronson, 71 of Tallahassee, Florida died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Tallahassee.
Visitation will be Friday May 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Bradwell Mortuary. The service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy, Florida with burial at Friendship Cemetery in Quincy.
She is survived by daughters, Vickie Bronson Gennie (Charles) of Tallahassee, Arleatha B. Bronson of Quincy, and Vancheria Bronson of Tallahassee; sons, Adnes Bronson, Andes Bronson (Denise), and Cedric Bronson, Sr. (Astria) of Orlando; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 23, 2019