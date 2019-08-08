Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Elizabeth Lewis. View Sign Service Information Independent Funeral Home 211 E. Jefferson Street Quincy , FL 32351 (850)-875-1529 Send Flowers Obituary

Katie Elizabeth Lewis of Quincy, Florida went to be with her Heavenly Father the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019. The service will be Friday, August 2, 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Quincy with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Family will receive friends Thursday, August 1 at First Baptist Church Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

She was born December 31, 1935 in Quincy, Florida to Luther and Christine (Parramore) Cox. She was a 1953 graduate of Gadsden County High School. She married Bloxham Lynn Lewis December 29, 1955 and enjoyed 58 years with him. She worked her entire career at the University of Florida, North Florida Research and Education Center in Quincy. She was a member of Quincy First Baptist Church.

Elizabeth loved her family and was so good at caring for Lynn and her Mom. Having a disabled husband was not always easy, but she used the strength from the Lord to work and care for her family. She always put others first and made necessary sacrifices to meet the needs and wants of her family. She served not only her family, but others by her amazing ability in the kitchen. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. While Lynn loved his cows, Liz loved her flowers. Her happy place was her yard and it was always gorgeous. She loved pulling weeds and tending to her flowers. Her faith in Jesus was also important to her. She thoroughly enjoyed listening to Charles Stanley and reading his devotionals. She truly demonstrated the Fruit of the Spirit: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, and Self-Control.

She is survived by her children: Al Lewis (Anna), Andy Lewis, and Amy Lewis Powell (Rex) and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; Lynn Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2851 Remington Green Circle, Ste. C, Tallahassee, Florida 32308 or The Florida Baptist Children's Home, 8415 Buck Lake Road, Tallahassee, FL 32311-992.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.



