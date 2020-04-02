Kimberly Monique Dupont (1972 - 2020)
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Ms. Kimberly Monique DuPont, 47 years of age, formally of Quincy, FL transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was a member of Pleasant Heights Missionary Baptist Church, Rivera Beach, FL. A celebration of life was 11am, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Second Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Quincy, FL. She is survived by her sisters: Donna Cannon, Quincy, FL, Jacqueline DuPont, West Palm Beach, FL and Valerie DuPont, Tallahassee, FL; brothers: Stanley DuPont (Sandra), Midway, FL, Calvin McGriff (Mattie) and Jeffrey McGriff, both of Quincy, FL; nephews: LaDarius McGriff, Roger Clemons, Jr., Reshard DuPont, Quincy, FL and Jaylen Jenkins, West Palm Beach, FL; nieces: Ke'Amber Francis, Quincy, FL, Kenya DuPont Rousseau (Rodney) and Kayia Jenkins, West Palm Beach, FL; God-Mother and Aunt, Barbara S. Rittman, Quincy, FL; aunts; Alice DuPont and Bernice DuPont-Black (Edwin), all of Quincy, FL; Helen Rittman Dillard and Louella Rittman, St. Petersburg, FL; uncles: Joe Rittman, Jr (Dollie) and Sterling DuPont (Joan) all of Quincy, FL; Wallace DuPont (Mary) and Carl F. DuPont, Sr., (Maxine), West Palm Beach, FL; Peter Rittman (Darlene), Chattahoochee, FL; God-child, Mia Nelson, West Palm Beach, FL. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2020
