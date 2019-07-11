Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lambert Lamar Kent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, July 5, 2019, Lambert Lamar Kent, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 70. Lamar was born on July 10, 1948 to Noah and Annie Mae Kent. He attended Chipola College in Marianna and studied at Massey Drafting School in Jacksonville. Lamar was a building inspector for Decatur and Gadsden Counties for forty years. He married the love of his life Kathy Wingate on July 24, 1970 and together they raised one son, Windy. Lamar had a passion for water sports and woodworking. He enjoyed bird watching and sitting outside enjoying nature as created by God. Lamar was a member of First Baptist Church Chattahoochee. He was a person of faith and loved to serve others. His kind and gentle spirit, zest for life, and love for helping others will live on through his family and friends. Lamar will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.

Lamar is survived by his precious wife of 49 years, Kathy Wingate Kent; one son, Lamar Wingate "Windy" Kent of Orlando; two nephews, Kent and Bo Robertson of Alabama; one brother in law, Bob Basford (Sue) of Chattahoochee; two grand-puppies, Glitch and Error as well as many cousins and other extended family.

Lamar was preceded in death by his parents Noah and Annie Mae Kent; and one sister, Linda Basford.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at McAlpin Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time with Rev. Barry Cottle officiating. Interment will be private. The family requests that no flowers be sent; instead, please send a donation to

Published in Gadsden County Times from July 11 to Aug. 10, 2019

