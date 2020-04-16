Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Clyde McAllister. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Clyde McAllister, 78, passed away on April 7, 2020. Larry was born on May 19, 1941 in Titusville, Florida and later moved to Dothan Alabama where he met his loving wife of 55 years, Ruby Watson. They moved to Tallahassee, Florida where he finished his degree in Criminology at Florida State University and began a long rewarding career with the Department of Corrections. He began his corrections career as a Classification Officer and promoted up through the ranks with his last assignment in corrections at River Junction CI as Warden. Later in his career he joined the ranks of the Department of Children and Families at Florida State Hospital where he eventually retired after many dedicated years of service as Chief of Security. Larry enjoyed spending time with his Northside coffee shop crew and with his Chattahoochee auto parts store crew. When he was not working or having coffee, he was spending time with his loving family and gardening. Larry was a longtime member and usher at the Chattahoochee United Methodist Church where he was also a proud member of the Men's Brotherhood group. Larry was a quiet, kind-hearted and dedicated man who loved his family and friends greatly. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ruby McAllister; one daughter, Sheila M. Cumbie of Orlando, FL; two sons, Christopher McAllister (Stephanie) of Tallahassee, FL and John McAllister of Tallahassee, FL; two grandchildren, Zachary McAllister and Kyle McAllister; his faithful canine companion, Buster; as well as nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Charles McAllister and Eddis Clark McAllister; and a brother, Charles M. McAllister.

Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted on a later date.



Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 16 to May 15, 2020

