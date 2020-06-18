Larry Kenon Mitchell, 64, of Quincy, passed away on June 12, 2020 in Tallahassee.
Larry was born in Quincy and moved back to Quincy 4 months prior from Rochester, NY. His family will remember him as a gentle, kind person.
Larry is survived by 3 sisters, Icy Smith (James) of The Bronx, NY; Barbara Lewis of Quincy; and Dorothy Betts (Tom) of Rochester; one great uncle, Bernard Hill of Rochester; and seven nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Hall.
No services are planned. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 18, 2020.