Leatrice Thigpen Green, 90, of Quincy, FL passed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at St. John Church of God In Christ, Quincy, FL, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Union Chapel AME Church, Sawdust Community in Quincy. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A lifelong resident of Gadsden County, Mrs. Green was a 1948 graduate of Stevens High School and a retired employee with Bank of America. She was a very devoted member of Union Chapel, where she held several leadership positions. Treasuring her love and legacy are her daughter, Sharon L. Green; sisters: Gladys T. Rhowe and Isabell Thigpen; brothers: Amos (Dorothy), Lewis and James (Bettye) Thigpen; brothers-in-law: Leroy Ross, Jimmy (Annie) Green and Christopher (Goldie) Green; two devoted nephews: Charles (Pam) Barker and Ulysses Green; and several loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Green was predeceased by her husband, Albert; parents, Alonzo and Emmaline Ray Thigpen and her sister, Mildred Thigpen Maxwell Ross.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 17 to Nov. 16, 2019