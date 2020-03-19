Lena Mae Bouie

Guest Book
  • "All our love to Ricky, Angela and the entire family- may..."
    - Wiggins Family
  • "My heart is heavy with concern for the loss of Ms. Lena..."
    - Howard Austin
  • "With deepest Condolences from my family to yours. Barbara..."
    - Barbara Rittman
  • "May God give you peace and comfort during this time. We..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Bouie family during..."
    - Tonita Orr and Family
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Steward Temple AME Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Steward Temple AME Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ms. Lena Mae Bouie, 99 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Lake City, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Albert Bouie (Rosa), Lake City, FL, Ricky Joseph (Angela), Quincy, FL, one daughter, Helen Arnold, Tallahassee, FL, two sisters, Janie Sailor, Quincy, FL, Laura Alford, Tampa, FL, 3 grands, Dr. June Bouie Jones (Vincent), Ocala, FL, Albert Arnold III, Tallahassee, FL, Deandrea Joseph, Quincy, FL, 3 great grands, Dr. Joshua Vincent Jones (Dr. Stephanie), Wilmington, N.C., Victoria Chere Jones, Columbus, MS, Albert Arnold IV, Altomonte Springs, FL. Visitation was from 10am - 11am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Steward Temple AME Church. A celebration of life was 11:00 am at Steward Temple AME Church with burial at the Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Bouie family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 19 to Apr. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.