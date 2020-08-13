Lena Mae Sailor Smith, 95, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Quincy, FL, GA, a native of Randolph County Georgia. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Quincy, FL. The service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel, 18300 Blue Star Hwy., Quincy FL. with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, 110 Lanier Drive, Gretna, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 3 pm -7 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020.



She is survived by a son, Willie Ray Smith (Mary), Quincy, FL; three daughters, Shirley S. Gibson (Don), Angelene S. March (Kelvin), and Willene Smith (Kenneth) all of Quincy, FL.



