1/1
Lena Mae Sailor Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lena Mae Sailor Smith, 95, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Quincy, FL, GA, a native of Randolph County Georgia. She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Quincy, FL. The service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel, 18300 Blue Star Hwy., Quincy FL. with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, 110 Lanier Drive, Gretna, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be from 3 pm -7 pm, Friday, August 14, 2020.

She is survived by a son, Willie Ray Smith (Mary), Quincy, FL; three daughters, Shirley S. Gibson (Don), Angelene S. March (Kelvin), and Willene Smith (Kenneth) all of Quincy, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved