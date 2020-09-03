Obituary for Lewis Charles Eason







Lewis Charles Eason passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020, in Tallahassee. He was born October 5th, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in Tallahassee, graduated Leon High School, attended Florida State University and pledged Kappa Alpha. He received a BS in Industrial Arts from the University of Tampa where he also did graduate work.



He served his country for 21 years, 4 years in the United States Air Force and 17 years in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of Captain. He spoke three languages and was posted in Vietnam. He was devoted to his country, and exemplified his role as an officer and a gentleman. He was a commercial pilot and held single and multi-engine ratings in his retirement.



Following his military service, he held several training, advisory and consulting positions in the aviation fields for Boeing, Aerothrust, United Airlines and others. He was revered as a lecturer for Friends of Fernandina

Aviation and Aerospace Center. He was a longtime member of the Quiet Birdmen in Jacksonville and Tallahassee. As a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, he was known by many as "Lighthouse Lew" while participating in maintenance, monitoring and upkeep of the Amelia Island lighthouse near Jacksonville. He was a member and docent of the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum in Quincy. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy FL.



He was predeceased by his sister Harriet Schoelles, of Apalachicola.

He is survived by Patricia, of Fernandina Beach; a sister, Mary Eason Dorsey and John Dorsey of Tallahassee; and his loving extended family, Kay Miller (Boots) Edwards, Melanie and Bradley Joyner of Quincy; Jessica Joyner and Ian Stephenson of Wilmington, DE; Miller Joyner and Maggie Driabe, of Gainesville, FL; along with many other cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, both old and new.



Burial services will be held with full military honors at Tallahassee National Memorial Cemetery at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Gadsden Arts Center and Museum, 15 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351





