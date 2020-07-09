Lillie Bell Baker, 85, of Bristol, FL, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl.
A native of Liberty County she was a member of Pine Bloom MB Church in Greensboro, FL.
Graveside services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greensboro Community
Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary from 3:00 pm. to 7:00
p.m. Survivors include her daughter Gloria Norton (Curtis), Lake Wales, FL; son, Howard Baker
(Patsy), Quincy, FL; grandchildren, Wayne Dudley (Kimberly), Hudson, FL, Fredrigas McNealy
(Valeria), Markeith Dubose, Laura McNealy-Dixon (Charles), Katrina Dubose Jones,
Tallahassee, FL, Kimly Bostick (Pedro), Greensboro, FL, and Larosa Dubose-McIntyre (Greg),
Quincy, FL.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 9, 2020.