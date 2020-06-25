Maggie M. Dorman, 79, of New York, NY, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in New

York City. A native of Havana, Florida, Maggie traveled to New York in 1962 where she pursued

a 35-year career with the federal government. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020

at Mt Zion AME Church.

Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Jenkins, Havana, FL and Juanita Bowen New York, NY;

daughters, Stacy Burrison, New York, NY and Daphne Dorman, New York, NY.

