Maggie M. Dorman
Maggie M. Dorman, 79, of New York, NY, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in New
York City. A native of Havana, Florida, Maggie traveled to New York in 1962 where she pursued
a 35-year career with the federal government. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020
at Mt Zion AME Church.
Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Jenkins, Havana, FL and Juanita Bowen New York, NY;
daughters, Stacy Burrison, New York, NY and Daphne Dorman, New York, NY.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
