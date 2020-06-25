Maggie M. Dorman, 79, of New York, NY, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in New
York City. A native of Havana, Florida, Maggie traveled to New York in 1962 where she pursued
a 35-year career with the federal government. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020
at Mt Zion AME Church.
Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Jenkins, Havana, FL and Juanita Bowen New York, NY;
daughters, Stacy Burrison, New York, NY and Daphne Dorman, New York, NY.
York City. A native of Havana, Florida, Maggie traveled to New York in 1962 where she pursued
a 35-year career with the federal government. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020
at Mt Zion AME Church.
Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Jenkins, Havana, FL and Juanita Bowen New York, NY;
daughters, Stacy Burrison, New York, NY and Daphne Dorman, New York, NY.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 25, 2020.