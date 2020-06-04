Mamie Jones
Ms. Mamie Jones 96 years of age, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two son, Wendell Mayo (Debra), Quincy, FL, Alfred Mayo (Alma), Hainesville, GA, two daughters, Sharon Ross, Tallahassee, FL, Janice Britt (Maurice), Havana, FL, 1 sister, Martha Armstead, Quincy, FL, 9 grands; 20 great-grands; 7 great great-grands. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 10:00am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Smith Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Jones family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Smith Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
