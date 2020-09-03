1/1
Marcell Brown
Marcell Brown, 79, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in
Panama City, FL. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of New Macedonia MB
Church. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bear Creek
Bethel Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday,
September 3, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Foster, Panama City, Florida and brother, Earnest
Odum, Winter Haven, Florida.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
