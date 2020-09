Marcell Brown, 79, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in

Panama City, FL. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of New Macedonia MB

Church. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bear Creek

Bethel Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday,

September 3, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Foster, Panama City, Florida and brother, Earnest

Odum, Winter Haven, Florida.

