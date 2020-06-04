We met at Salem Elementary in First grade, our teacher was Ms. Kelly.
Our journey was 12 years together,
Greenboro High Bulldogs class of 1973.
Our special bond didnt end there, even though Our paths took us in separate directions, many miles apart.
I Affectionately called her my Tweety Bird, Because she was smart and feisty, never afraid to speak up and out while standing firmly on her own ground.
This is how she would reply,
with her beautiful big smile and soft voice,
Im still your Tweety Bird.
Our Sweet memories, Love, and Kindness that we shared will never Die.
Forever Friends ♥
Margaret Deloris James, 64, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be 10:00am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St Mary MB Church Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation will be 2 pm to 7 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida. Survivors include son, Dante' Sailor (Larissa), Quincy, FL; daughters, Pheshe Bennett, Quincy, FL and Sherrhonda Faison (Chaddrick), Tallahassee, FL; mother, Virginia Milton James, Quincy, FL: adopted son, Shawntavious Sykes, Tallahassee, FL; brothers, John James, Atlanta, GA, Klent James (Elouise), Sneads, FL, Canaveral James (Lois), Junction City, KS, Gradis James, Jr. (Catherine), Eufaula, AL, Frank James, Quincy, FL; sisters, Lenora Wilson (Alex), Springhill, FL; Ewanya James, Quincy, FL, Tonya Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Felecia James, Quincy, FL, Fredia Godwin (Earl), Quincy, Tina James, Tallahassee, FL, Devora Smith, Quincy, FL, Euruka Fields (Demond), Quincy, FL and Antionette Mitchell, Tampa, FL.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.