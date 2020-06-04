We met at Salem Elementary in First grade, our teacher was Ms. Kelly.

Our journey was 12 years together,

Greenboro High Bulldogs class of 1973.

Our special bond didnt end there, even though Our paths took us in separate directions, many miles apart.

I Affectionately called her my Tweety Bird, Because she was smart and feisty, never afraid to speak up and out while standing firmly on her own ground.

This is how she would reply,

with her beautiful big smile and soft voice,

Im still your Tweety Bird.

Our Sweet memories, Love, and Kindness that we shared will never Die.

Forever Friends ♥

Maryam McMillan-Sweet

Classmate