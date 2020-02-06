Guest Book View Sign Service Information Adams Funeral Home 18034 Main Street N Blountstown , FL 32424 (850)-674-5449 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ruth Futch, of Quincy, FL, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was 96 years old.

Margaret Chandler was born in Havana, FL on April 2,1923. She moved to Quincy when she was a teenager and married Ancil Futch on September 27, 1943. She was a devoted mother to their two daughters and enjoyed being a homemaker. In later years, she was known in Quincy for the time she spent working at Connerly Bootery, fitting many of the local children in shoes. Margaret was a prayer warrior and faithful servant of the Lord. She worked alongside her husband in pastoral ministry and taught Sunday School most of her adult life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ancil Futch, and one daughter, Lynda Bridges.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Catherine Howell (John) of Ponce de Leon, and son-in-law Shelly Bridges of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Johnna Carroll (Scotty) of Westmoreland, TN and Shelton Bridges of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Hannah Mathis (Matthew), Jacob Carroll (Josie), and Andrew Carroll.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 1:00 (EST) with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 (EST) at Generations Church in Tallahassee, FL. Her nephew, Dr. Shelly Chandler, will conduct her service. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Pallbearers will be Scotty Carroll, Jacob Carroll, Andrew Carroll, Matthew Mathis, Scotty Chandler, and Chad Smith. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at



