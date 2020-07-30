Maribeth Baggett Matthews, died July 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness at home in Quincy FL. She is survived by her husband, Scott Matthews; two sons Sean Wood of Quincy and Andrew Wood; two sisters Terrie Benedict of Quincy and Patricia Croft of Warner Robbins, GA. Other survivors include; Nieces Amy Rushing of Quincy and Cindi Burdick of Monticello. Great Nephews Hunter Rushing, Jacob Margraves and Great Niece Elizabeth Henderson. She is predeceased by her parents Roland Baggett and Wanda Sullivan Baggett, Brother John Baggett and Nephew Adam Benedict. She is the Grand Daughter of John (Son John) and Mary P. Goodwin Sullivan, Jesse Baggett and Linnie Chewning Baggett. Maribeth was and avid and talented quilter. She was a 1969 graduate of Florida High in Tallahassee and attended FSU. Her church home was Gretna Baptist Church. She was much loved and will be missed.

