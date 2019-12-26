Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann Kemp Sykes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Jerry Sykes, and their three daughters: Terri Sykes Wilson (Jeff), Tracy Sykes Rohrer (Steven), and Toni Sykes Kussatz (Kenny) and by their 6 grandchildren: Katie Wilson; Ethan, Zane and Nolan Rohrer; David Bongiorno and Luke Kussatz; sisters Mary Davis of Tallahassee and Cassie Harwood of Jacksonville.

Martha had a passion for gardening, including vegetable gardening, flowers, shrubs and trees. With her husband they turned their home and land into a park like setting with lots of trees for the grandkids to run, hide, play and relax in. Martha shared her love of gardening and her plants with her family and we all have Mom's favorites growing in our yards.

Martha loved to travel, explore and experience new things well into retirement. She and Jerry traveled to Alaska and Mexico, sold christmas trees in Texas one year (just for fun) and enjoyed working in various Florida state parks as a hosts for a few months a year. Martha's favorite vacations were the ones spent with all of her family at the beach in Indian Pass Florida or cabins in North Georgia. It was loud, it was fun and it was hot, but the memories made will carry us all for the rest of our lives.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced after the first of the year.

Our family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice, the nurses and the aide who not only helped us take care of mom, but who hugged us and supported us through the hardest time in Martha's life and ours.

