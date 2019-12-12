Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Hentz Atwater Bass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Hentz Atwater Bass, born July 16, 1925 in Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Martha graduated from Chattahoochee High School, Chattahoochee, Florida, attended Florida State College for Women where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Social Sorority, and graduated from College of Law, University of Florida, where she was a member of Phi Delta Delta, a legal fraternity. Martha was a founding member and a past President of The Florida Government Bar and a member of the Florida Bar since 1947.

Martha began her legal career as an attorney for the Institute of Government and then worked for the District Court of Appeal and retired as Director of the Senate Legislative Services.

Martha met her husband to be, Albert "Bass" Bass, while they both were attending the University of Florida. She was one of the first women to graduate from Law School at Florida which at the time was still an all-boy's school. After their marriage Martha and Bass lived in Tallahassee for a brief period of time until moving to Quincy, where they resided for the rest of their lives. She and Bass had two boys, Mike and Bill. She also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Martha and Bass had many great friends in Quincy. They regularly enjoyed going on golf and bridge outings with them to the mountains and beach. After retirement they went on numerous trips with their friends and well as just the two of them. Martha loved playing bridge and did so until the very end of her life. She and her "Bridge Ladies" so looked forward to their Saturday afternoon games.

Martha was so influential in many people's lives. Likewise, she was very blessed by her friends and neighbors in Quincy! She will be sorely missed by us all! Heaven has received an Angel…

Martha is predeceased by her parents, William Dewitt and Lula Atwater, her husband, Albert E. Bass, her sisters, Helen Wisenbaker and JoAnn Walker and her son, William (Bill) Dewitt Bass.

Martha is survived by her son James Michael (Mike) Bass, her daughters-in-law, Eunice Reuter Bass and Kathy Bright Bass, her grandchildren Brittany Grealy, Ashley Harris, Logan Bass, Davis Bass, Will Bass and Sarah Beth Bass, her great grandchildren, Violet and August Harris, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Parlor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Quincy, Florida, with the service to be held at 3:00 PM in the Sanctuary of the Church. Interment was at the Atwater/Bass Family Lot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Florida.

Martha Hentz Atwater Bass, born July 16, 1925 in Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away December 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.Martha graduated from Chattahoochee High School, Chattahoochee, Florida, attended Florida State College for Women where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Social Sorority, and graduated from College of Law, University of Florida, where she was a member of Phi Delta Delta, a legal fraternity. Martha was a founding member and a past President of The Florida Government Bar and a member of the Florida Bar since 1947.Martha began her legal career as an attorney for the Institute of Government and then worked for the District Court of Appeal and retired as Director of the Senate Legislative Services.Martha met her husband to be, Albert "Bass" Bass, while they both were attending the University of Florida. She was one of the first women to graduate from Law School at Florida which at the time was still an all-boy's school. After their marriage Martha and Bass lived in Tallahassee for a brief period of time until moving to Quincy, where they resided for the rest of their lives. She and Bass had two boys, Mike and Bill. She also had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Martha and Bass had many great friends in Quincy. They regularly enjoyed going on golf and bridge outings with them to the mountains and beach. After retirement they went on numerous trips with their friends and well as just the two of them. Martha loved playing bridge and did so until the very end of her life. She and her "Bridge Ladies" so looked forward to their Saturday afternoon games.Martha was so influential in many people's lives. Likewise, she was very blessed by her friends and neighbors in Quincy! She will be sorely missed by us all! Heaven has received an Angel…Martha is predeceased by her parents, William Dewitt and Lula Atwater, her husband, Albert E. Bass, her sisters, Helen Wisenbaker and JoAnn Walker and her son, William (Bill) Dewitt Bass.Martha is survived by her son James Michael (Mike) Bass, her daughters-in-law, Eunice Reuter Bass and Kathy Bright Bass, her grandchildren Brittany Grealy, Ashley Harris, Logan Bass, Davis Bass, Will Bass and Sarah Beth Bass, her great grandchildren, Violet and August Harris, and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation was held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Parlor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Quincy, Florida, with the service to be held at 3:00 PM in the Sanctuary of the Church. Interment was at the Atwater/Bass Family Lot at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Florida. Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close