Mary Davenport, 66, of Havana, transitioned from labor to reward Dec. 26, 2019, in Tallahassee surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Havana. Interment will be in the St. John Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Midway. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, 110 S. Ninth St. in Quincy, and 9 a.m. until the hour of service at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church.

Cherishing her memory are her two daughters, Quinda Gadsen of Tallahassee and Montonya Williams of Canton, Ohio; two brothers, Willie Earl Black of Tallahassee and Frank Black Jr. of Marianna; three grandchildren; and a significant companion, Larry Thigpen.

All arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

