Mattie Mae Parker Baker, 87, of Midway, FL, died on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Midway, a native of Gadsden, she was a member of Pine Bloom Missionary Baptist Church. The graveside service was Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. Bradwell Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a son, John A. Baker, Jr., of Great Falls, Montana; daughters, Pamela Baker- Chambers of Midway, FL and Debra Baker-Givens (Gerald), Mascotte, FL.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 21 to June 20, 2020