Melvin "Boobie" Taylor , 80, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Hinesville, GA. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Steward Temple AME Church Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his sons, Melvin Taylor, Jr. (Tatijana) Parsberg, Germany, Markanthoni Taylor (Tracy), Killeen, TX, and Marvin Taylor, Atlanta, Ga; daughters, Tracy Taylor, Hinesville, GA and Chanika Walters (Rennie, Sr), Locust Grove, GA; sisters, Dorothy Williams, Buffalo, NY, Gloria Davis, Ocala, FL, Betty Woods, Ocala, FL, Katherine Henderson (Abbott), St Petersburg, FL, and Elizabeth Taylor (Clarence), Newark, NJ; brothers, Richard Taylor (Patricia), Quincy, FL, James Taylor, The Dominican Republic, and Michael Taylor, Orlando, FL.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.