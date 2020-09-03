1/1
Melvin "Boobie" Taylor
Melvin "Boobie" Taylor , 80, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Hinesville, GA. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Steward Temple AME Church Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his sons, Melvin Taylor, Jr. (Tatijana) Parsberg, Germany, Markanthoni Taylor (Tracy), Killeen, TX, and Marvin Taylor, Atlanta, Ga; daughters, Tracy Taylor, Hinesville, GA and Chanika Walters (Rennie, Sr), Locust Grove, GA; sisters, Dorothy Williams, Buffalo, NY, Gloria Davis, Ocala, FL, Betty Woods, Ocala, FL, Katherine Henderson (Abbott), St Petersburg, FL, and Elizabeth Taylor (Clarence), Newark, NJ; brothers, Richard Taylor (Patricia), Quincy, FL, James Taylor, The Dominican Republic, and Michael Taylor, Orlando, FL.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
