Visitation
View Map
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
First Community Primitive Baptist Church
Mr. Michael Kenon, 53 years, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Panama City, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: A father, Jene Johnson (Catherine), Newark, N.J., two sons, Mitchell Kenon, Atlanta, GA, Travis Kenon, Dothan, AL, three daughters, Tesha Kenon, Tallahassee, FL, Alicia Kenon, Quincy, FL, Tameka Kenon, Engelwood, N.J., five brothers, Jene Johnson, Jr., Victor Johnson, Greg Johnson, Kevin Shelton, all of Newark, N.J., Ricky Edwards, Alabama, three sisters, Pamela Kenon, Havana, FL, Jasmine Johnson and Jessica Johnson, both of Newark, N.J. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Community Primitive Baptist Church, 7049 Salem Road, Quincy, FL, with burial at First Community Cemetery, 8152 Salem Rd., Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Kenon family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, 2019
