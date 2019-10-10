Michael Kenon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kenon.
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Community Primitive Baptist Church
7049 Salem Road
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Michael Kenon, 53 years, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Panama City, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: A father, Jene Johnson (Catherine), Newark, N.J., two sons, Mitchell Kenon, Atlanta, GA, Travis Kenon, Dothan, AL, three daughters, Tesha Kenon, Tallahassee, FL, Alicia Kenon, Quincy, FL, Tameka Kenon, Engelwood, N.J., five brothers, Jene Johnson, Jr., Victor Johnson, Greg Johnson, Kevin Shelton, all of Newark, N.J., Ricky Edwards, Alabama, three sisters, Pamela Kenon, Havana, FL, Jasmine Johnson and Jessica Johnson, both of Newark, N.J. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Community Primitive Baptist Church, 7049 Salem Road, Quincy, FL, with burial at First Community Cemetery, 8152 Salem Rd., Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Kenon family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.