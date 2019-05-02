Inell Cotton
Minister Inell Cotton, 76, of Quincy, died on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church with burial in the Williams Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 4 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, May 2, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy. She is survived by her sister, Ruby Battles Washington of Quincy; her brother, Wallace Howard (Brenda) of Blountstown and her God daughter, Doris Pride of Quincy.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 2, 2019