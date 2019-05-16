On March 8,2019 in Thomasville,Ga., Miriam Lucille Carroll Knight went home to be with the Lord. She was 95 years old. Miriam is survived by her children- Martha Gene Barron(Charles), Miriam Elaine Smith(Jeff) and John Russell Carroll(Cathy). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents ,James Eugene and Martha Lucille Russell and her daughter, Judith Diane Taylor(Melvin). Miriam was married to John Mitchell Carroll from 1943 until his passing in 1966 and married Franklin W. Knight in 1974 until his passing in 2005. She was a founding member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Quincy.There will be a memorial service May 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Quincy. The family wishes to thank the staff of Camellia Gardens in Thomasville,Ga. for the loving care that they gave our mother for the last few years of her life. We will always love you,Mother.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 15, 2019