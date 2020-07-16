Mary Lou GreenMother Mary Lou Green, 96, a native of Perrine, Florida, departed from her worldly home to eternal rest and joy with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence in Quincy, FL.Mother Green served faithfully as a member on the Mothers Board at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church. A loving, caring and devoted Mother. Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother, she was a friend for life to everyone that knew and loved her.Funeral Services were held 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale CemeteryMother Green is survived by her children: Pellie M. Green, Curtis Green, Harry Green and Charles Green; and her loving grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents: James and Elizabeth Bryant; husband: Lee Thorna Green, Sr.; sons: Lee Thorna Green, Jr. and Don L. Green; and grandson: Trenton Green.Services Entrusted to:Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700