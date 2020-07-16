Mr. Bennie J. Johnson, 77 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Lena Johnson, Quincy, FL, one son, Michael Johnson (Margaret), Quincy, FL, one daughter, Veronica Johnson, Quincy, FL, mother, Jessie Mae Ray, Quincy, FL, 6 grands; 7 great-grands; 1 great-great-grand. Visitation will be from 5pm - 7pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 10:00am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Johnson family.

