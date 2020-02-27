Mr. Billy Wallace

Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Obituary
Mr. Billy Wallace, 74 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: a wife, Lola M. Wallace, Quincy, FL. two sisters, Mildred Wallace, Warsaw, N.C., Bernice Wallace, Goldsboro, N.C., three brothers, Jackie Wallace, Warsaw, N.C., Eddie Lee Wallace (Mary), Wisconsin, Ted Wallace, Boston, Mass. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Church's Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Wallace family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 26, 2020
