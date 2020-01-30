QUINCY- Mr. Eddie Barnes, 85 years of age, of Quincy, FL departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Pearly Barnes, Quincy, FL, two daughters, Gwen Smith(Wesley), Tallahassee, FL, Susan Jones(Marvin), Orlando, FL, one son, Alphonso Barnes(Lorraine), Quincy, FL, four sisters, Lillie Mae Pennick, Fannie Barnes, Ellease Lockwood, Arie Sailor(Edward), all of Quincy, FL, four brothers, Arthur Barnes, Jr(Josephine), Roy Barnes(Linda), Jerry Barnes(Marilyn), all of Quincy, FL, Amos Barnes, Orlando, FL and 7 grands; 10 great-grand; 1 great-great grand. Visitation was from 2pm-6pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was 2:00pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John AME Church with burial at Church's Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Barnes family
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 29, 2020