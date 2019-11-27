QUINCY - Mr. Ezra Dixon, 79 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Theresa Dixon, Quincy, FL, two sons, Ezra Lorenzo Dixon (Leslie), Miami Garden, FL, Johnnie Ginnie, Jr. (Rose), Gainesville, FL, one daughter, Elenor Dixon Budgett (Keneth), Hollywood, FL, two brothers, Jefferson Dixon (Abbey), Roosevelt Dixon, both of Quincy, FL, two sisters, Lueille Dixon Harper, Margaret Dixon Johnson, both of Quincy, FL, 7 grands; host of great-grands, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Second Elizabeth M.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at St. John AMEC Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Dixon family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2019