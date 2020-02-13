QUINCY - Mr. Ezzard Sterling Sapp, 58 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, February 04, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: two sons, Darren Owens, Tampa, FL, Javaris Sapp, Philadelphia, PA, one daughter, Sequoia Sapp, Tallahassee, FL, mother, Hattie Sapp, Quincy, FL, four brothers, Antonio Sapp and Almando Sapp, both of Quincy, FL, Glenn Sapp (Linda), Havana, FL, Avalon Sapp (Kimberly), Bainbridge, GA, one sister, Sharon Sapp, Tallahassee, FL and 1 grand. No viewing. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Excellence Church in Midway, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Sapp family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Feb. 13 to Mar. 12, 2020